Nebulas 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.39 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Nebulas token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00041021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00042545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00364501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.41 or 0.04311838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NAS is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,364,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,829,052 tokens. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

