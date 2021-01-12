LanaCoin (LANA) Price Reaches $0.0002

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. LanaCoin has a total market cap of $301,863.16 and $380.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,322.19 or 0.99966420 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00364544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016564 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.00555153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00142082 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002386 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00026424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002048 BTC.

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,950,285,266 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LanaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

