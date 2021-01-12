Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 782 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $141.09. 739,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,561,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.51.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

