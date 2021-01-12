Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWODF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

