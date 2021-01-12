Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.48. Owens Corning posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Shares of OC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.50. 17,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,153. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 5.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

