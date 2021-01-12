Bainco International Investors Sells 430 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bainco International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 230,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,682. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

