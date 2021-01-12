Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,631,000 after buying an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waste Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after buying an additional 211,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,639,000 after purchasing an additional 320,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.99. 53,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

