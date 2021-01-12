Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $4,830,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 398.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,425,000 after buying an additional 71,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.14. 15,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.