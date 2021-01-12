Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.12

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 3938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $477.42 million for the quarter. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $506,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,219.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,366,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,874. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth $114,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

