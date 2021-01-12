North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

LQD stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $135.40. 385,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,851,245. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $139.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day moving average of $136.27.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

