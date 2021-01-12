Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.08

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.08 and last traded at $106.60, with a volume of 20191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Get Ambarella alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $60,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,639,451.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 368.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 121,751 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.9% in the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 55.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.