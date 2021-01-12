ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Hits New 12-Month High at $375.88

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $375.88 and last traded at $374.16, with a volume of 3863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $373.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

Get ANSYS alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ANSYS by 11.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,858,000 after purchasing an additional 80,232 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 750,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 626,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,268,000 after acquiring an additional 88,151 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,842,000 after acquiring an additional 101,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 471,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.