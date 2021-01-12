Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.05

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.05 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 15110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,731. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.