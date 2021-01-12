WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BUDZ stock remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. WEED has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

In related news, major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 123,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $29,697.36. Insiders sold 281,179 shares of company stock worth $70,269 over the last quarter.

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

