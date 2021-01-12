The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC cut The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of SWGAY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. 59,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

