Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Decreases By 88.2%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.99. 8,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

