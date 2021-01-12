Short Interest in BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Declines By 92.9%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BFNH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066. BioForce Nanosciences has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as and through online.

