Short Interest in BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Declines By 92.9%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BFNH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066. BioForce Nanosciences has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58.
About BioForce Nanosciences
Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.