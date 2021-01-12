The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $1,321,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 302,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

BX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,956. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $65.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

