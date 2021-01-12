North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 159 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,100. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.