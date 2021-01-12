North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 7.64% of Crown Crafts worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWS. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 77.0% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 59,262 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the third quarter worth $739,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 17.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crown Crafts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,246. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

