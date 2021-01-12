North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,695 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.15.

KKR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 52,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,966. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

