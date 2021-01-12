Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.05% of Donaldson worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 97.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

