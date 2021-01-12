North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.49. 394,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,247. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

