Monero Classic Price Down 2% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $26,620.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00466543 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 835% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

