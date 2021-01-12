Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,889,000 after purchasing an additional 190,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,959 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.18. 360,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,630,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.00. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

