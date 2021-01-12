I/O Coin Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $624.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00366871 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00026182 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002031 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.19 or 0.01151472 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,628,446 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

