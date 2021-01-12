Cypress Capital Group Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $173.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

