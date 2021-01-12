Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading 36% Higher This Week

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00004783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 36% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.10 million and $4.89 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00111563 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00258723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00064316 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00061243 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,823,179 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

