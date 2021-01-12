Kadena (KDA) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. Kadena has a total market cap of $8.72 million and $286,702.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00111563 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00258723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00064316 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00061243 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,278,243 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

