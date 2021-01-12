Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $70.78 million and $2.62 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00092967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.