Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $823.08.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $23.66 on Tuesday, hitting $1,221.36. 3,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,250.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,147.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,011.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

