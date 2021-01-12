Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $541.70. 286,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,399,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.94 and its 200-day moving average is $496.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

