SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.38 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38, Briefing.com reports. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SNX stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.28. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $685,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $75,618.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,948.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,059 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
