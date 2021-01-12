SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.38 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38, Briefing.com reports. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.28. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $685,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $75,618.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,948.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,059 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.