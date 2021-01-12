Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

STZ traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.91. The stock had a trading volume of 52,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

