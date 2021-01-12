Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $47.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $46.48. 24,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

