McAdam LLC Purchases 136,673 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 258.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,673 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 217,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. 199,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,027,394. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

