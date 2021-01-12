McAdam LLC Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,952 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,652,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,398,000 after buying an additional 381,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,651,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,625,000 after buying an additional 1,148,101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,026,000 after acquiring an additional 332,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,197,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 113,559 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 187,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,479. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

