McAdam LLC Sells 711 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

McAdam LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $70.63.

