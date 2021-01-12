SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 8.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 55,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,587. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

