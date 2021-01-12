McAdam LLC Buys 125 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.57.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.38. 150,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,777. The stock has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

