PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Shares Purchased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of PICO worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PICO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PICO by 1,093.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 117,608 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PICO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of PICO by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PICO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of PICO by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PICO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 1,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. PICO Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $176.11 million, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.00.

PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PICO had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

