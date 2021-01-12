1,694 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.80. The stock had a trading volume of 225,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,977. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $244.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $278.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

