Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 10,690 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 454.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 109.6% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 57,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 286.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.61. The stock had a trading volume of 91,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,695. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average of $125.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

