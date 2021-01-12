Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes $361,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.65. The stock had a trading volume of 193,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average is $120.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $152.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

