Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 153,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

