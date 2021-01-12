Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.42. 82,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.