Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.90

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Construction Partners by 1,070.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 247.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 722.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

