Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $151.38

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.38 and last traded at $151.20, with a volume of 871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,562,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

