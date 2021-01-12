Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Holdings Decreased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,518 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.52% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $19,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 602,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,518,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,092,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $947,000.

FNDE traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 51,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

