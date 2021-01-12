First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.82

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.82 and last traded at $112.24, with a volume of 452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.01.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 583.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 31,413 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

